'Boat flipped in three minutes,' recounts Vietnam crash survivor upon arrival in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a chilling first-hand account of the recent speed boat tragedy in Vietnam, Nirmal Kumar, one of the survivors who arrived here on July 13 night, recounted the horrific moments when a routine island-to-island transit turned into a deadly disaster within minutes.

A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on 11 July, killing 15 Indian tourists.

Sixteen others were rescued and have returned to India after receiving medical treatment, while one survivor remains in critical condition at a hospital in Phu Quoc.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three were from Andhra Pradesh, and two were from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women.

Kumar, who stayed back to assist in the recovery operations, revealed that a sudden, violent wave capsized their closed speed boat just 300 meters into their journey, trapping 15 passengers underwater.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Kumar, who hails from Palani in Dindigul district, said the group had boarded a large, closed speed boat on July 11 to travel from one island to another during the final leg of their trip, which began on July 8.

"Within three minutes of boarding and barely crossing 300 meters, the boat went upside down," Kumar said.

"A massive, extremely rough wave hit the boat, causing it to tilt slightly. Suddenly, the passengers on the left side fell toward the right, shifting the entire weight and flipping the boat completely upside down," he said.

Kumar explained that the driver and the guide were the first to jump into the water. Seeing them, he and about 20 other passengers immediately jumped out and managed to escape. However, those seated in the back were not as fortunate.

"Because it was a closed boat, about 15 members got trapped inside. Even though they were wearing life jackets, the capsized boat pinned them down, and they couldn’t make it out," he added.

The rescue teams arrived at the spot within 10 minutes, pulling out the survivors who were floating outside. However, it took 20 to 30 minutes to recover those trapped underneath the vessel.