Sahitya Akademi Award winner Poomani laid to rest with state honours

THOOTHUKUDI: Sahitya Akademi-awardee Poomani was laid to rest at Andipatti village near Kovilpatti with full state honours on Tuesday. Earlier Tamil writers, poets, politicians, cine artists and others paid their last respects at his house in Bharathi Nagar of Kovilpatti.

MSME Minister P Mathan Raja and Collector Vishu Mahajan paid homage on behalf of the state government.

On behalf of DMK, former Minister Geetha Jeevan, legislators K Karunanidhi and GV Markandeyan paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Poomani, and consoled his family members. Geetha Jeevan demanded the state government to construct manimandapam for the writer at Kovilpatti.

Director Mari Selvaraj, after paying his respects to the legendary writer, said the writings of Poomani impacted his literary skills, screenplays, and discussions on his movies.