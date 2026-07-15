Sahitya Akademi Award winner Poomani laid to rest with state honours

THOOTHUKUDI: Sahitya Akademi-awardee Poomani was laid to rest at Andipatti village near Kovilpatti with full state honours on Tuesday. Earlier Tamil writers, poets, politicians, cine artists and others paid their last respects at his house in Bharathi Nagar of Kovilpatti.
MSME Minister P Mathan Raja and Collector Vishu Mahajan paid homage on behalf of the state government.
On behalf of DMK, former Minister Geetha Jeevan, legislators K Karunanidhi and GV Markandeyan paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Poomani, and consoled his family members. Geetha Jeevan demanded the state government to construct manimandapam for the writer at Kovilpatti.
Director Mari Selvaraj, after paying his respects to the legendary writer, said the writings of Poomani impacted his literary skills, screenplays, and discussions on his movies.
“If I can make a movie successful despite coming from a very humble background, it is only because of imbibing Poomani’s writings,” he said.
“If anyone wants to make a film on the southern people, it would be only possible by reading Poomani Ayya’s books. Only those who have read his books would know how impactful they are. I do not know if anyone could replace him in the Tamil literary world,” Mari Selvaraj noted.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Poomani, who had emerged as the voice of the Karisal region and as a distinctive figure in Tamil literature.
“Poomani’s literary works, which vividly captured the fragrance of the soil and the everyday lives of its people, will endure for generations. I pay my respects to the departed literary stalwart,” Palaniswami said in his condolence message. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Poomani’s bereaved family, the Tamil literary fraternity, and his readers, and prayed that they would find strength and solace in this hour of grief.