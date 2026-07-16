TVK MLA bribery case: Police seize TV anchor's phone, draw flak from DMK, journalists

CHENNAI: The Triplicane police on Wednesday summoned television news anchor Vijayan and seized his mobile phone as part of their investigation into the alleged TVK MLA bribery and criminal intimidation case. The move drew widespread criticism, with the DMK, the NTK and journalists' associations condemning the police action.

The case was registered based on a complaint by TVK Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja, who alleged that Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS) founder Thirunavukarasu, along with others, had offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the TVK during the confidence vote and threatened to kill him and his family when he refused.

According to the police, the investigation found that Thirunavukarasu and others had allegedly hatched a conspiracy under a plan code-named "Meghalaya Project" to bribe around 15 TVK MLAs in an attempt to destabilise the government.

Police further claimed that documentary evidence showed Vijayan, a senior editor with Puthiya Thalaimurai television, had exchanged "objectionable" messages with Thirunavukarasu and remained in continuous contact with him during the period of the alleged conspiracy.

"Vijayan was summoned in accordance with the law and questioned on July 15 and 16. His statement was recorded and his mobile phone was taken for cyber forensic analysis to examine evidence related to the case. He has been instructed to continue cooperating with the investigation," the police said in a statement.

In a statement, the Chennai Press Club condemned the seizure of Vijayan's mobile phone, alleging that he was questioned for several hours, recalled to the police station after leaving in the early hours of Friday, and had his phone seized without due procedure.

Calling it an attack on press freedom, the association demanded the immediate return of his phone and urged Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to ensure journalists are not intimidated under the guise of an investigation. The Madras Union of Journalists also condemned the incident and sought the Chief Minister's intervention.

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi criticised the police action, describing the seizure of Vijayan's phone and his detention at the police station as "arbitrary" and "strongly condemnable".

She added that the TVK government had extended its "politics" of targeting opposition parties to journalists as well.