Emergency drill held at Kalpakkam ahead of full-fledged PFBR ops

CHENNAI: The Department of Atomic Energy on Friday conducted a district-wide emergency exercise around the Kalpakkam nuclear complex, a mandatory regulatory drill ahead of full-power operations at the country’s Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), which achieved first criticality in April.

The exercise, mandated once every three years by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, simulated an off-site radiological emergency originating at the PFBR to test coordination between the Department of Atomic Energy and Chengalpattu disaster management machinery.

The seven-hour drill was led by the District Disaster Management Agency under Chengalpattu Collector M Veerappan, who served as Incident Commander. Technical support was provided by the Kalpakkam Emergency Committee headed by SB Selvakumaran, Station Director, Madras Atomic Power Station and Site Emergency Director, along with Allu Ananth, Station Director, PFBR. Police, health, fire, agriculture and transport departments participated alongside the National Disaster Response Force’s Arakkonam unit. Around 15 observers from national and state disaster management agencies, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and Bhavini monitored the exercise, a release said.