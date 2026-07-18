Senior IAS officer Rajesh Lakhani repatriated to Tamil Nadu cadre

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer Rajesh Lakhani of the 1992 Tamil Nadu cadre has been prematurely repatriated from his post as Commissioner (Joint Secretary level) of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) under the Union Ministry of Education.



According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Friday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Department of School Education and Literacy to repatriate Lakhani to the Tamil Nadu cadre on personal grounds.



Lakhani was appointed Commissioner of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in February 2025. He had been appointed to the Joint Secretary-level post until his superannuation on May 31, 2029. However, his central deputation has now been curtailed well before the completion of his approved tenure.



His return to Tamil Nadu assumes significance as the incumbent Chief Secretary, M Sai Kumar, is due to retire on February 28, 2027. Lakhani, one of the senior-most IAS officers in the Tamil Nadu cadre, is likely to be among the frontrunners for appointment as the next Chief Secretary.