Activists renew call for slender loris sanctuary as deaths rise in Madurai region

MADURAI: The recurring deaths of grey slender loris, a critically endangered species, in Melur have prompted calls from activists to renew their call to establish a sanctuary for them covering Madurai and Dindigul districts, warning that habitat degradation, roadkills and quarrying activities were posing a serious threat to the nocturnal primate.

According to activists, grey slender loris is found in significant numbers in villages around Alagar Hills, including Alagarkoil, Kesavanpatti, Idayapatti, Melavalavu, Pattur, Kambur, Chekkipatti and Karungalakudi. Scientific surveys have recorded the presence of more than 100 animals in Kesavanpatti-Idayapatti.

The species live in tree hollows, dense vegetation, palm groves and wooded patches adjoining farmlands. However, loss of habitat due to deforestation, quarrying and human interference threaten their survival. Forest department sources said that five slender loris deaths have been recorded in the Melur range since 2025, most cases linked to human activities.

Activists, however, claim the mortality rate could be much higher as roadkill incidents often go unreported.

“Kesavanpatti is located close to Aruvi Malai, which forms part of the Alagar Hills forest reserve. Slender lorises are frequently spotted in agricultural fields bordering the forests. The deaths recorded by the department are only the tip of the iceberg. We have witnessed several animals being killed on roads,” said C Jeeva, an environmentalist from Kesavanpatti.

Seeking long-term protection for the species, Jeeva and other residents urged the State government to notify a second slender loris sanctuary covering suitable habitats in Madurai and adjoining Sivaganga district.

Another environmentalist Kambur Selvaraj alleged that quarrying activities in Kottampatti Union fragmented the species’ habitat.