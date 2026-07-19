Anti-corruption crackdown: GCC suspends seven more officials

CHENNAI: As an extension of its crackdown on corruption, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday suspended seven more officials who came under the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) scanner during raids at its zone 6 and zone 9 offices earlier this month.

Senior civic officials said the disciplinary proceedings against the suspended officials would be completed within three months, and that they are likely to be dismissed or removed from service.

The suspended civic officials include an executive engineer, an assistant executive engineer, an assistant engineer, a junior assistant, an accounts section superintendent, a sanitary officer, and a conservancy supervisor.

During the raids, the DVAC scrutinised cash, documents and financial transactions linked to the officials. According to officials, some of them failed to explain the source of cash and digital transactions. An assistant executive engineer allegedly could not account for GPay transactions worth Rs 2.39 lakh. The agency also seized Rs 41,790 in cash from the Zone 6 office and Rs 1,39,800 from the Zone 9 office.

Senior corporation officials said time-bound departmental inquiries would be initiated immediately by the officials’ respective superiors. They said the action was intended not only to facilitate the dismissal or removal of those found guilty but also to send a strong message that corruption would not be tolerated.