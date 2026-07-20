Palani land deal not by mistake, claims former TN minister Moorthy

MADURAI: Denying allegations that he had deployed intermediaries in sub-registrar offices to facilitate corruption during his tenure, former minister P Moorthy on Sunday challenged Electricity and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar to produce evidence and identify the “middlemen” in all 589 sub-registrar offices.

Addressing reporters in Madurai, the DMK leader said Nirmal Kumar was trying to divert attention from the illegal registration of 1.4 acres belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani. Moorthy said properties belonging to the HR&CE department cannot be registered as they are listed as prohibited properties in the registration department records.

“The registration could not have occurred by mistake, as applications are submitted a day in advance and the registrations are processed only after multiple levels of scrutiny,” he said.

CB-CID seals house of govt school teacher

Villupuram: The CB-CID on Sunday sealed the residence of a government school teacher in Villupuram after conducting a six-hour search as part of its investigation into Palani mutt land case. The house belongs to Murugadoss, a resident of Kamarajar Nagar. More than 50 documents were seized from the house.