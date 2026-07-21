Transgender students set to get exclusive hostel in TN’s Bharathiar University

COIMBATORE: In a path-breaking move that could redefine inclusivity in higher education in the state, Bharathiar University (BU) has decided to build a dedicated hostel for transgender students to provide a safe, friendly and supportive learning environment for them. The university syndicate has given its approval for the plan at a meeting held last week.

Bharathiar University registrar R Rajavel told TNIE that the university currently has 10 hostels for male and female students but no facility for transgender students.

“Members of the transgender community have started entering higher education, and this has been welcomed. However, as there is no hostel facility in educational institutions and finding rental rooms is difficult, many give up their higher-education dream, which also affects their career.

Considering this, we passed a resolution to provide a dedicated hostel facility for transgender students on the university campus. The initiative will set an example for other educational institutions in caring for transgender students,” he said.

Rajavel said the planned hostel will have around 20 rooms. Students can use the facility till they complete their courses. “At present, only a handful of transgender students are pursuing higher education, but if we ensure a hostel, enrolment may increase,” he said.