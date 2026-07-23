NGO urges TN CM to take steps to end caste discrimination in churches, cemeteries

MADURAI: Evidence, an NGO working for Dalit rights, urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to ensure that there is no caste discrimination in churches, cemeteries, and other Christian places of worship in Tamil Nadu. It also appealed to the Catholic church leadership to implement a uniform policy of common churches, cemeteries, and equal worship practices, irrespective of caste.

Evidence executive director A Kathir on Wednesday released its fact-finding report on the alleged denial of burial rights to Raju (89), a Dalit Christian, whose body was initially not allowed to be buried in the common cemetery at Thuraiyur in Tiruchy.

He alleged that Kottappalayam in Thuraiyur continues to have separate churches and burial grounds for caste Christians and Dalit Christians. The Dalit Christian cemetery, measuring about 10 cents, has been in use for over a century and faces severe space constraints, while the common cemetery is much larger, around three acres, and better maintained.

“A peace meeting chaired by the Musiri RDO Sushree Suvangi Khuntia on July 19 resulted in an agreement that Raju would be buried in the common cemetery. Officials also decided that funeral prayers should be conducted only at St. Sebastian’s Church in the Dalit Christian locality instead of the village’s St. Mary Magdalene Shrine, describing the arrangement as another instance of caste-based discrimination,” he pointed out.

He also reiterated its demand that the state government urge the Union government to include Dalit Christians in the Scheduled Caste list, stating that the denial of constitutional benefits to Dalit Christians remains a longstanding issue.