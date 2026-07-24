Opposition questions CM Vijay’s silence on jail death

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday condemned the alleged custodial death of Arunachalam (24) in Thoothukudi, and accused the TVK-led government of remaining quiet on such repeated incidents.
Udhayanidhi, in a statement on ‘X’, said it was “heartbreaking” that Arunachalam had himself spoken about the alleged police assault during his final moments. Udhayanidhi claimed that the silence and lack of action by the chief minister, who holds the police portfolio, in custodial deaths have caused such incidents to continue. What answers do these rulers, who are “busy shedding tears over a film”, have for the family of the victim, he asked.
Kanimozhi, in a separate statement on X, said the death of the youngster in Thoothukudi, occurring soon after a similar incident in Nagercoil, was deeply disturbing.
Kanimozhi questioned whether there was a functioning government in the state, claiming that CM C Jospeh Vijay, ministers, and other officials had taken leave of absence to watch a film. She said it remained to be seen whether they (elected representatives) would at least speak about the custodial death after returning to work tomorrow.
Expressing shock over the incident, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that custodial deaths had risen sharply under the present government. “At the time of Madapuram Ajith Kumar’s death, the present chief minister had held a placard that read, ‘We don’t want an apology; we want justice’. What justice does he now have for the continuing custodial deaths taking place under his government?” he asked.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam demanded a CB-CID inquiry, referring to the allegations made by the victim’s family and the video by the youngster claiming he was assaulted by the police. He also sought suspension of the police personnel involved and compensation for the victim’s family.
Other opposition leaders, including PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, demanded a CBI inquiry. MNM deputy president R Thangavelu said custodial deaths have become a repeated problem in the state and accused the state of showing continued negligence.
MMK president M H Jawahirullah called for a probe headed by a High Court judge and demanded suspension of the police personnel involved. AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran called the death a reflection of the TVK government’s administrative failure and sought a separate commission to probe all custodial deaths under the current dispensation.