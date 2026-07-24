Sand bags piled in Cauvery to divert water to pumping station

DHARMAPURI: In an effort to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has piled up sandbags to divert the water flow from the Cauvery bed towards the pumping station.

Over the past few weeks, the inflow levels in the Cauvery at Hogenakkal have been constantly at 100 cusecs. With a reduction in flow in the Cauvery, the Hogenakkal Drinking water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project pumping stations’ efficiency has reduced. To improve the efficiency of the pumps and ensure the 145 MLD of water supply is not disrupted, the TWAD officials are piling up sandbags in the Cauvery and diverting water to the pumping station. However, the low inflow levels have raised concerns among local residents, who questioned whether the diversion would affect water supply and tourism activities.”

PS Muniappan from Hogenakkal said, "We are concerned as we do not know if this would impact the flowof water into the falls. If the water flow to the falls reduces, tourists would stop coming here and the livelihood of over 800 families would be affected."