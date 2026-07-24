Support, food pour in as sit-in protest enters fourth day in Chennai

CHENNAI: The functionaries of various political parties, including the DMK, VCK, IUML, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Puratchi Bharatham and the Justice Party, extended their support to the sit-in protest by youngsters at Balan Illam, the Communist Party of India (CPI) state office, as the anti-NEET protest condemning the police excess against students in Delhi entered its fourth day on Thursday.

Chants of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ reverberated across the campus as over a hundred protesters gathered at the site by 4 pm, in the round-the-clock protest jointly held by the Cockroach Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit, CPI and All India Students’ Federation (AISF).

The protest was focused, with the organisers making it clear that nobody – party, organisation or individual – and anything other than the core subject should be in the spotlight.

At one corner, three 20-year-olds, Sharwin Kumar, Andrew Mahilan and Abiya Lakshmi, were busy colouring a poster showing an orange lotus infested with cockroaches, accompanied by the words, “Man, I love fair education”. The artwork symbolically showed the CJP’s protest against the BJP government at the Centre.

Across the campus, creativity of the mostly young protesters was on display. Elsewhere, 17-year-old R Kavinshree was preparing a notice that read: “You can silence a voice, not a generation.”