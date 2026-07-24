TN cops try hard to avoid jallikattu stir-like scenario

CHENNAI: Anti-NEET demonstrations that were initially confined to a handful of locations are now being held regularly at colleges and public venues across Chennai and other districts.

The police too are gearing up to ensure the situation does not go out of control like what happened during the Jallikattu protest about a decade ago that ended up in police excesses on the protesters.

E Aravind (22), an independent rapper who has been participating in the demonstrations at Balan Illam for the past two days, said the mobilisation was largely organic, with participants learning about the protests through social media algorithms, Instagram, X, verified WhatsApp communities and friends.

“People who had earlier engaged with posts on NEET protests began receiving information. Many also joined through the Chennai WhatsApp community, where verified protest details were shared,” he said.

With the protests gathering pace, the Greater Chennai Police have stepped up security at locations identified as potential protest sites, including Marina Beach (the epicentre of the 2017 Jallikattu protests that drew thousands of demonstrators), Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore and Lok Bhavan in Guindy. A senior police officer said an additional 100 to 150 personnel had been deployed at each of these locations.