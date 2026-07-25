Tasmac staffer’s body cremated; TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran flays TVK government

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi police on Friday handed over the body of the alleged custodial torture victim, N Arunachalam, to the family following autopsy. The family later cremated his mortal remains.

The autopsy, which was videographed, was conducted in the presence of the senior doctors of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi government medical college hospitals. Thoothukudi Sub-Collector M Prabhu and DSP Sunil were present.

Meanwhile, members of the Joint Action Committee against Custodial Torture (JACCT), led by Fatima Babu, told the media that the police had handed over the body to the relatives without following the procedures.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, who visited the family on Friday, condemned the TVK government, demanding registration of cases against the police personnel concerned. Police violence and crimes are increasing day by day, but the chief minister and ministers are keen on watching films, he said.

The AIADMK government was voted out after the Jeyaraj-Benix custodial death case (the Sathankulam incident of 2020), while the DMK government was ousted after Ajith Kumar’s custodial murder case in Sivaganga. The TVK government is following the same suit, right from the beginning showing no difference with the previous governments, he said.