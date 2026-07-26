Online trade, declining cattle population push Tamil Nadu cattle shandies into decline

TIRUCHY: Cattle shandies, an integral part of the agriculture eco system, are fast losing their relevance due to the emergence of online trade and also decline in cattle population. Farmers say brokers directly connect with buyers and sellers online and settle the deal.
For instance, the weekly shandy in Manapparai, regarded as one of Tamil Nadu’s largest markets, has witnessed a steady decline since 2019. According to traders, around 2,500 cattle used to be brought to the market every week before the Covid-19 pandemic. The number has now fallen to 1,700. Traders attribute this to direct online sales, private brokerage networks, and also decline in cattle population.
K Arunachalam, a trader from Manapparai, said the market had earned its reputation largely because of the native cattle breeds brought for sale. “Earlier, buyers from all over Tamil Nadu used to come here specifically for native breeds. But today, much of the trade happens online or through private brokers. Even YouTube channels are being used to showcase cattle and negotiate sales. Many brokers directly connect buyers and sellers through their contacts. “Why would someone bring cattle to a common market, pay registration charges and other expenses when they can sell them directly?” he asked.
T Manimaran, a trader from Pudukkottai, said the decline is not unique to Manapparai. “Markets such as the one in Uppidamangalam in nearby Karur are also witnessing reduced arrivals. The Manapparai shandy was once known for Umbalachery breed agricultural cattle and Pulikulam Jallikattu bulls. Today, a significant share of the trade is cattle meant for the meat market, particularly buyers from Kerala,” he said. Mohammed Hussain, a Manapparai-based social worker, said inadequate infrastructure continues to plague the market. “Basic facilities have not improved. Water remains a major issue inside the shandy. There is no permanent veterinary doctor, and health officials are present only during registration. Complaints about illegal fee collection have persisted for years. The uncertainty following the recent cancellation of the contractor’s licence has further affected trading activity. The municipality alone may not be able to manage such a large market, as it operated the shandy directly only on Wednesday,” he said.
C Rajiv Gandhi, president of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Pastoral Peoples Sangams, said the success of the Manapparai market was historically linked to the large population of native cattle in the Manapparai-Karur belt and delta districts. “Over the years, grazing lands have shrunk considerably, leading to a decline in cattle numbers. This is not just a Manapparai issue but a statewide concern,” he said.
P Rajasekaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai, said weekly cattle markets have been disappearing over the years. “In Madurai alone, weekly markets used to function at Thiruppuvanam, Vadipatti, Natham, Thiruparankundram and Melur. Today, only Melur and Thiruppuvanam markets are active. Online trading of bulls is still in its early stages, and physical shandies remain the most reliable platform for livestock trade. The state government should improve infrastructure,” he added.