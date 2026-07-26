Online trade, declining cattle population push Tamil Nadu cattle shandies into decline

TIRUCHY: Cattle shandies, an integral part of the agriculture eco system, are fast losing their relevance due to the emergence of online trade and also decline in cattle population. Farmers say brokers directly connect with buyers and sellers online and settle the deal.

For instance, the weekly shandy in Manapparai, regarded as one of Tamil Nadu’s largest markets, has witnessed a steady decline since 2019. According to traders, around 2,500 cattle used to be brought to the market every week before the Covid-19 pandemic. The number has now fallen to 1,700. Traders attribute this to direct online sales, private brokerage networks, and also decline in cattle population.

K Arunachalam, a trader from Manapparai, said the market had earned its reputation largely because of the native cattle breeds brought for sale. “Earlier, buyers from all over Tamil Nadu used to come here specifically for native breeds. But today, much of the trade happens online or through private brokers. Even YouTube channels are being used to showcase cattle and negotiate sales. Many brokers directly connect buyers and sellers through their contacts. “Why would someone bring cattle to a common market, pay registration charges and other expenses when they can sell them directly?” he asked.