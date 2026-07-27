Students, parties keep up anti-NEET protests in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Even though the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest over alleged irregularities in NEET was called off following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, protests continued in Tamil Nadu on Sunday demanding the complete abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Around 500 members of the Tamil Nadu Student Youth Federation and several student, youth and political organisations participated in a rally in Egmore, followed by a public meeting, demanding the scrapping of NEET.

The protesters said repeated irregularities in NEET, including question paper leaks and examination malpractices, had eroded public confidence in the medical entrance test. They reiterated their demand for the abolition of NEET, the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), a judicial probe into the alleged irregularities and the restoration of education to the State List.

The participants included Manithaneya Makkal Katchi MLAs M H Jawahirullah and Thamimun Ansari, DMK leader Ezhilan Naganathan, SDPI state vice-president A S Umar Farooq, and representatives of the MDMK, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Tamilar Viduthalai Katchi, May 17 Movement and Poovulagin Nanbargal. Meanwhile, members of the All India Students’ Federation, the All India Youth Federation, along with students, staged a separate protest in Saidapet demanding the abolition of NEET. Around 30 members of the organisations were detained and were later released.