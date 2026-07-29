Centre’s Cauvery response: TN parties urge govt to convene all-party meeting

CHENNAI: A day after the union government told the Parliament that the Supreme Court’s 2018 Cauvery verdict does not mandate Karnataka to obtain Tamil Nadu’s consent for constructing structures across the river, political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK, communist parties, MDMK and AMMK, condemned the centre’s stand and called for a united response, with several leaders urging the government to convene an all-party meeting.
Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP, whose question in the Parliament elicited the union government’s response, described the centre’s stand as “shocking” and accused it of creating the impression that Tamil Nadu has no right over the Cauvery. Alleging that both the BJP-led union government and the Congress government in Karnataka were acting against Tamil Nadu’s interests, Anbumani sought an immediate all-party meeting to decide the state’s next legal and political course of action.
Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to protect the state’s interests and said earlier in the Assembly, he had urged the government to unite all political parties and collectively oppose the Mekedatu project.
Claiming that the government ignored both the opposition’s suggestions and farmers’ demands, Udhayanidhi said any further delay would severely affect the livelihood of the farmers in the state and called upon the chief minister to take immediate steps to prevent the construction of the dam.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised both the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments, saying Karnataka’s assertion that water would be released to Tamil Nadu only after its reservoirs are filled is contrary to the Supreme Court’s judgment. He alleged the TN government had remained silent instead of exerting legal pressure on the Karnataka government.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the union minister’s reply appeared to be a signal granting approval to the Mekedatu project. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, said the minister’s reply had caused anxiety among farmers in the Cauvery delta.
He warned permitting Mekedatu construction while Karnataka was already delaying the release of TN’s allocated share of water could have serious consequences. The CPM state committee on Tuesday demanded the centre withdraw and correct the reply given by the Union Jal Shakti minister of state in Parliament on the Cauvery water dispute, calling it a response that favoured Karnataka’s position.