Centre’s Cauvery response: TN parties urge govt to convene all-party meeting

CHENNAI: A day after the union government told the Parliament that the Supreme Court’s 2018 Cauvery verdict does not mandate Karnataka to obtain Tamil Nadu’s consent for constructing structures across the river, political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK, communist parties, MDMK and AMMK, condemned the centre’s stand and called for a united response, with several leaders urging the government to convene an all-party meeting.

Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP, whose question in the Parliament elicited the union government’s response, described the centre’s stand as “shocking” and accused it of creating the impression that Tamil Nadu has no right over the Cauvery. Alleging that both the BJP-led union government and the Congress government in Karnataka were acting against Tamil Nadu’s interests, Anbumani sought an immediate all-party meeting to decide the state’s next legal and political course of action.

Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to protect the state’s interests and said earlier in the Assembly, he had urged the government to unite all political parties and collectively oppose the Mekedatu project.