Look out notice issued by cops against ex-min Velu cancelled

CHENNAI: Former minister and senior DMK leader EV Velu on Tuesday received a big relief from the Madras High Court as it revoked the look out circular (LOC) issued by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in connection with an FIR on alleged irregularities committed in awarding and executing certain road projects while he was serving as the minister for PWD and highways in the previous DMK government.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders on the petition filed by Velu, a sitting MLA, seeking to quash the LOC. Citing the fact that Velu had returned from Singapore, where he had gone for medical treatment, and appeared before the investigating officer of DVAC, the judge said,

“Keeping the LOC will not serve any purpose, therefore, the LOC is cancelled.” However, the relief was given with a condition that Velu has to obtain prior permission from the court concerned if he wanted to travel abroad.

Meanwhile, the court permitted NGO Arappor Iyakkam to implead in the case. Arappor Iyakkam had lodged the complaint on the irregularities against Velu in 2022. Velu had filed the petitions seeking to quash the LOC and the FIR registered by the DVAC.

On July 9, the court barred the DVAC from taking any coercive action against him till July 28 on the FIR registered on June 24, and also granted an interim stay on the LOC.

The main charge against the ex-minister was committing irregularity by releasing Rs 3.23 crore to a contractor well in advance of completion of the road works in Karur.