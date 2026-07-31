After HC setback, Supreme Court to hear Senthil Balaji’s anticipatory bail plea today

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to hear on Friday an appeal of former minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji challenging the Madras High Court’s dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea in the case over alleged corruption in Tasmac.

The top court development came hot on the heels of the high court’s refusal to grant him pre-arrest bail in the case registered by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on the loss of Rs 32.81 crore caused to the exchequer due to alleged irregularities committed in the Tasmac’s retail liquor business.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras HC held that custodial interrogation is necessary in the case considering the large-scale corruption and the allegations that the official positions have been abused through a conspiracy to commit irregularities.

Senthil Balaji, former electricity, prohibition, and excise minister in the previous DMK government, had filed the anticipatory bail application in the high court fearing arrest in the FIR registered on July 28, 2026, by DVAC.

Soon after the high court setback, senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of Senthil Balaji requested the SC bench led by CJI Surya Kant to list it and hear the matter urgently on the ground that the DMK leader was facing imminent coercive action.

“We have filed an appeal against the HC order, which was passed today at 10.30 am. We have filed the SLP. Please consider and give us an urgent hearing,” Sibal submitted.

Hearing these submissions, the top court agreed to hear the appeal of Senthil Balaji on Friday. “List it tomorrow,” the CJI said.