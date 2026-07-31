Eight months on, rescued bonded labourers in Madurai await possession of allotted house sites

MADURAI: Nearly eight months after the district administration distributed free house-site pattas to 14 rescued bonded labourers following a TNIE report published on November 18, 2025, titled “Two years after being rescued, 14 bonded labourers’ wait for documents sees no end in Madurai,” the land has neither been surveyed nor handed over, forcing the beneficiaries to continue living in an old Self-Help Group (SHG) building without basic amenities such as toilets or drinking water.

Speaking to TNIE, A Muthukaruppan (41) said the families received ration cards and voter IDs only recently and were unable to vote in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He said four families — Selvi (55) and Veeran (60), Maheswari (33) and Muthukaruppan (41), Kayalvizhi (23) and Guna (25), and Vijayashanthi (20) and Thirumoorthi (21) — were each allotted two cents of land, but repeated appeals to officials to hand over the sites had yielded no results.

He said the rescued labourers received only Rs 30,000 as relief after their rescue. More than two years later, all 14 beneficiaries, including four women and four children, continue to stay in the old single-room SHG building and work as labourers. Aadhaar cards and community certificates for the children were issued only after two years, he added.