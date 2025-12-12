Rescued bonded labourers receive pattas, community certs in Madurai

MADURAI: A total of eight bonded labourers received their community certificates and house patta following a report published by TNIE on November 18, highlighting their struggle to obtain basic documents.

In the article titled “2 years after being rescued, 14 bonded labourers’ wait for docus sees no end”, the issue was brought to the attention of District Collector K J Praveen Kumar.

A Muthukaruppan (41) was rescued on April 20, 2023. His family was shifted to an old SHG building in Pulipatti, Melur, which is their native village, where they have been living ever since. “Despite submitting petitions to the district administration, we were unable to receive welfare benefits provided by the Tamil Nadu government,” Muthukaruppan said. “But, on Tuesday, the revenue inspector called us and issued free house-site pattas at Muthupatti near Chittampatti in Melur taluk,” he added.