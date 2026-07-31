Retirement no shield in fake caste certificate cases: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that an appointment in government service obtained based on a fake community certificate becomes nullity in law, the Madras HC has ruled the inquiry into such certificate and caste status of government employees can be continued even after their retirement. The benefits accrued through such employment shall not be left unrecovered.

The significant judgment having far reaching ramifications was pronounced by a full bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, justices K Kumaresh Babu and G Arul Murugan on Thursday on the vital question of whether government employees, who had got the job through fake community certificates, shall be left untouched after their retirement.

The full bench was constituted after a division bench made a reference in this regard on October 28, 2025.

The bench ruled, “Verification into the genuineness of a community certificate or caste status of an employee remains legally permissible even after their retirement from service. Since an appointment obtained by fraud is ab initio void, retirement does not wash away the foundational illegality, and retiral benefits flowing from a void entry cannot be protected.”