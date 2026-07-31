TN to move SC for Cauvery water share, says minister

Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Friday said the state would approach the Supreme Court to secure its rightful share of Cauvery water, rejecting Karnataka's stand on the long-running river water dispute.

"Legally, we need to get the required water through the Supreme Court," the minister told reporters.

Kumar accused Karnataka of repeatedly refusing to release water despite directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and said the neighbouring state had long pursued politics centred on denying Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery water.

He asserted that the Tamil Nadu government would take all necessary legal measures to protect the interests of the state's farmers.

"Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is actively consulting with legal experts and stakeholders, and is expected to announce the state's comprehensive legal strategy and final decisions within a week.

The government is currently evaluating multiple avenues, which include approaching the apex court, pushing for a tribunal, conducting inter-state negotiations, or exerting pressure on the Union government," he added.