TN reiterates strong opposition to Mekedatu dam project

Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar on Monday reiterated the state's firm opposition to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river, asserting that the government would not permit its construction under any circumstances.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Kumar said the state government was taking all necessary legal steps to prevent the project.

"The construction of the Mekedatu dam will not be allowed at any cost. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, we are pursuing all available legal measures against the project," he said.

The minister's remarks come amid renewed concerns over Karnataka's proposed reservoir project, which Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed, arguing that it would adversely affect its share of Cauvery water.

On May 25, Chief Minister Vijay held consultations with Cauvery water experts and legal specialists to discuss Karnataka's reported plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the project. According to an official release, the meeting focused on safeguarding Tamil Nadu's water rights and protecting the interests of farmers dependent on Cauvery waters.

Following a review of legal opinions and previous Supreme Court rulings, the Chief Minister directed officials to initiate immediate follow-up legal measures, the release said.

The Mekedatu project has emerged as a major flashpoint in the long-standing Cauvery water dispute involving Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

During the consultation, officials noted that Tamil Nadu considers the proposed dam to be contrary to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery dispute. The state had earlier filed petitions opposing the project before the apex court in November 2018 and June 2022.