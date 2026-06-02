CM Vijay’s first public speech draws flak from Dravidian rivals

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s victory speech at Tiruchy on Monday, his first public speech after the swearing-in ceremony, attracted sharp criticism from the DMK as well as the AIADMK. While the AIADMK termed his speech ‘narcissistic’, the DMK said the CM should act like a CM and not an opposition leader.
After Vijay blamed DMK for the state’s problems, the Dravidian party said the actor-turned-politician must realise he is not in the opposition and must take responsibility for governance. “Responsibility is in his hands. The people have given him power.
But CM Vijay is using the same tactics he used during the election campaign,” said DMK former MLA Ezhilan Naganathan. Responding to Vijay’s criticism that 100 units of free electricity scheme was implemented by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Ezhilan said the scheme originally originated during the DMK regime. “It was Vijay who said he would bring the monthly electricity billing system the moment he comes to power,” he alleged.
Ezhilan also questioned Vijay’s silence on his government’s agenda. To Vijay’s criticism that the opposition DMK started to criticise the ruling TVK within half an hour of coming to power, the DMK leader said the party was compelled to speak out because people are fighting on the streets.
The AIADMK IT wing in its hard-hitting post on its ‘X’ handle, charged the CM spoke in an “astonishing” manner without showing even the slightest sense of responsibility for the office he holds and with no willingness whatsoever to take responsibility for any lapse that took place after the TVK government took over.
The AIADMK questioned whether Vijay had shown even the slightest concern or regret over the rising number of crimes and deaths reported under his government. Criticising the CM for blaming the previous government for every issue and questioning his allegation that there had been a conspiracy to prevent him from coming to power, the AIADMK asked if calling everything the fault of the previous government is that supposed to be a change claimed by the ruling party?