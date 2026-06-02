CM Vijay’s first public speech draws flak from Dravidian rivals

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s victory speech at Tiruchy on Monday, his first public speech after the swearing-in ceremony, attracted sharp criticism from the DMK as well as the AIADMK. While the AIADMK termed his speech ‘narcissistic’, the DMK said the CM should act like a CM and not an opposition leader.

After Vijay blamed DMK for the state’s problems, the Dravidian party said the actor-turned-politician must realise he is not in the opposition and must take responsibility for governance. “Responsibility is in his hands. The people have given him power.

But CM Vijay is using the same tactics he used during the election campaign,” said DMK former MLA Ezhilan Naganathan. Responding to Vijay’s criticism that 100 units of free electricity scheme was implemented by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Ezhilan said the scheme originally originated during the DMK regime. “It was Vijay who said he would bring the monthly electricity billing system the moment he comes to power,” he alleged.

Ezhilan also questioned Vijay’s silence on his government’s agenda. To Vijay’s criticism that the opposition DMK started to criticise the ruling TVK within half an hour of coming to power, the DMK leader said the party was compelled to speak out because people are fighting on the streets.