Tamil Nadu plans statewide removal of Seemai Karuvelam

CHENNAI: The water resources department (WRD) has drawn up a large-scale plan to eradicate prosopis juliflora (locally known as Seemai Karuvelam), an invasive alien species, from waterbodies across the state in a phased manner. This is the most recent of the state’s and judiciary’s long-standing efforts in eradicating the invasive species over the past decade.

The state government has already sanctioned Rs 5.55 crore for the removal works, and operations in Vaigai River in Madurai are on. The department will carry out the removal works in Thamirabarani and Palar soon.

According to official sources, the proposed operation cost for the first year has been estimated at Rs 1.81 crore. Officials said the project is expected to generate substantial revenue through scientific disposal and utilisation of the removed biomass. The cumulative net revenue at the end of the fifth year is projected at Rs 13.88 crore after adjusting annual operational expenses from the revenue generated.

The revenue earned through the initiative will be deposited into the accounts of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and River Restoration Corporation Limited, Chennai, to ensure sustained removal of the invasive species and restoration of waterbodies.