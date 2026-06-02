Tamil Nadu plans statewide removal of Seemai Karuvelam

CHENNAI: The water resources department (WRD) has drawn up a large-scale plan to eradicate prosopis juliflora (locally known as Seemai Karuvelam), an invasive alien species, from waterbodies across the state in a phased manner. This is the most recent of the state’s and judiciary’s long-standing efforts in eradicating the invasive species over the past decade.
The state government has already sanctioned Rs 5.55 crore for the removal works, and operations in Vaigai River in Madurai are on. The department will carry out the removal works in Thamirabarani and Palar soon.
According to official sources, the proposed operation cost for the first year has been estimated at Rs 1.81 crore. Officials said the project is expected to generate substantial revenue through scientific disposal and utilisation of the removed biomass. The cumulative net revenue at the end of the fifth year is projected at Rs 13.88 crore after adjusting annual operational expenses from the revenue generated.
The revenue earned through the initiative will be deposited into the accounts of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and River Restoration Corporation Limited, Chennai, to ensure sustained removal of the invasive species and restoration of waterbodies.
Officials said southern districts including Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli are among the worst affected by the invasive species. In northern Tamil Nadu, districts such as Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur have also witnessed extensive spread of the species.
Speaking to TNIE, J Jayakanthan, managing director of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and River Restoration Corporation Limited, said the WRD manages 17 major river basins, 90 reservoirs, over 14,307 irrigation tanks and nearly 46,000km of irrigation channels, apart from floodplains, supply channels and catchment areas crucial for irrigation, drinking water supply and flood moderation.
“Over the past several decades, these vital water bodies have been severely affected by the unchecked proliferation of juliflora. Its aggressive spread has resulted in large-scale ecological degradation, reduced hydraulic efficiency and diminished water storage capacity, posing a serious threat to water security and climate resilience in the state,” he said.
Jayakanthan said the department has planned phased removal of the invasive species in coordination with district collectors, following directions from the Madras High Court.
“So far, only thick stems with commercial value were removed, while smaller stems, branches and foliage remained unutilised. The proposed mechanised removal method will overcome these limitations and facilitate complete, permanent and sustainable removal of juliflora from waterbodies,” he added.