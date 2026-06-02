VCK chief Thirumavalavan rules out contesting Tiruchirappalli East bypoll, declines ministerial offer

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan has announced that he will not contest the by-election for the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay vacated the seat.

In a video statement on Tuesday, he said he would not take part in any by-elections and insisted he was not motivated by the prospect of holding a ministerial post in a TVK-led government, despite speculation to the contrary.

He said he had been approached with an offer to contest the seat, with the possibility of a Cabinet position upon winning, but had turned it down. “I have declined it and I thank the Chief Minister for the offer,” he said.