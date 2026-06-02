VCK chief Thirumavalavan rules out contesting Tiruchirappalli East bypoll, declines ministerial offer

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan has announced that he will not contest the by-election for the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay vacated the seat.
In a video statement on Tuesday, he said he would not take part in any by-elections and insisted he was not motivated by the prospect of holding a ministerial post in a TVK-led government, despite speculation to the contrary.
He said he had been approached with an offer to contest the seat, with the possibility of a Cabinet position upon winning, but had turned it down. “I have declined it and I thank the Chief Minister for the offer,” he said.
Thirumavalavan also stated that his decision was firm and would not be influenced by external pressure, reiterating that he would stay out of all bypoll contests.
The VCK, along with Left parties and the IUML, had extended support to the TVK in forming the government following post-poll alignments, while the Congress had also entered into a separate understanding with the ruling alliance.
He said his support to the alliance was given after consultation with DMK president M. K. Stalin, and was aimed at preventing President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu.
Recalling his earlier criticisms of the TVK leader during the election campaign, Thirumavalavan said his stance had since been guided by broader political considerations, including alliance unity.
He added that he need not be an MLA to contribute to public service or play a role in governance, and urged party cadres and the public not to give weight to rumours about his participation in future by-elections.
(With inputs from PTI)