Drunken brawls, tipsy-driving cases on the rise in Puducherry raise concerns

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry, often promoted by the Tourism Department with the tagline, "Peaceful Pondicherry; Give Time a Break," is witnessing an increasing number of drunken altercations, road accidents, and public disturbances.

Concerns are mounting over the growing number of alcohol-related disturbances across the region, with police registering 167 cases during a special drive between Friday and Sunday, of which over 100 were registered on Sunday alone, according to R Sathiyasundaram, DIG (Law and order).

Around 500 persons were arrested in the Puducherry region, most of them in connection with causing public nuisance, abusing members of the public, and disturbing public peace.

The incidents were reported across multiple police station limits, both urban and rural. The three-day drive focused on key places where the police anticipated high footfall to ensure a safe, peaceful, and family-friendly environment.

Multiple special teams were deployed, and patrols were enhanced at key locations. As per the cases registered, several incidents of public nuisance were reported from the skating ground in Lawspet, near various temples, hospitals, markets, petrol bunks, beaches, among other places.

Police records indicate that several crimes committed under the influence of alcohol have been reported in recent months, in addition to accidents caused by reckless and speeding motorists.

A total of 67 cases were related to reckless, drunken, and rash driving under the influence of alcohol, said the DIG.

One of the cases registered during the drive was against Manikandan, who, while drunk, assaulted Dinesh Kumar (33) using a beer bottle at Kuruvinatham, Bahour. The latter suffered injuries to the head, neck, and nose. Manikandan reportedly threatened Dinesh with dire consequences during the assault.