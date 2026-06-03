Drunken brawls, tipsy-driving cases on the rise in Puducherry raise concerns

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry, often promoted by the Tourism Department with the tagline, "Peaceful Pondicherry; Give Time a Break," is witnessing an increasing number of drunken altercations, road accidents, and public disturbances.
Concerns are mounting over the growing number of alcohol-related disturbances across the region, with police registering 167 cases during a special drive between Friday and Sunday, of which over 100 were registered on Sunday alone, according to R Sathiyasundaram, DIG (Law and order).
Around 500 persons were arrested in the Puducherry region, most of them in connection with causing public nuisance, abusing members of the public, and disturbing public peace.
The incidents were reported across multiple police station limits, both urban and rural. The three-day drive focused on key places where the police anticipated high footfall to ensure a safe, peaceful, and family-friendly environment.
Multiple special teams were deployed, and patrols were enhanced at key locations. As per the cases registered, several incidents of public nuisance were reported from the skating ground in Lawspet, near various temples, hospitals, markets, petrol bunks, beaches, among other places.
Police records indicate that several crimes committed under the influence of alcohol have been reported in recent months, in addition to accidents caused by reckless and speeding motorists.
A total of 67 cases were related to reckless, drunken, and rash driving under the influence of alcohol, said the DIG.
One of the cases registered during the drive was against Manikandan, who, while drunk, assaulted Dinesh Kumar (33) using a beer bottle at Kuruvinatham, Bahour. The latter suffered injuries to the head, neck, and nose. Manikandan reportedly threatened Dinesh with dire consequences during the assault.
Youngsters riding motorcycles in triples and at high speeds after consuming alcohol have emerged as a major concern. Rajalakshmi, a resident in the town who was injured in one such incident, said, "I was walking along Gingee Salai when a speeding motorcycle hit me, and I fell on the road. I went to the Government Hospital and was told that my knee had been injured. Doctors advised me to take rest and avoid walking.”
Many residents say they avoid venturing out during weekends unless absolutely necessary. "The traffic congestion and overcrowded roads are already a problem. Added to that are speeding, drunken motorists and public disturbances," said another resident.
Police officials said strict action is being taken against offenders. "We are frequently booking such cases to ensure public safety and maintain law and order," an officer said.
Residents have also expressed concern over the growing number of restobars operating close to residential neighbourhoods. According to locals, drunken brawls and abusive behaviour in public places are becoming increasingly common.
The rise in such incidents has sparked debate over the impact of the Union Territory's liberal liquor policy, given the high density of liquor shops. According to the excise department, the Puducherry region has 356 liquor shops and bars (Fl2 licence category) plus 40 wholesale shops in an area of 294 square kilometres.
While the government has long defended the policy on the grounds of generating revenue, residents and social activists argue that the proliferation of liquor shops and bars is adversely affecting public safety and quality of life.