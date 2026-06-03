New RBI norms create hurdle for TVK’s crop loan waiver promise

CHENNAI: The waiver of crop loans taken from cooperative institutions, one of the election promises of the TVK, is facing significant implementation challenges, as the new RBI guidelines that came into effect in November last year mandate governments to settle dues owed to co-op banks within 45 to 60 days whenever a loan waiver is announced.

Given the state’s debt condition, the norms not only constrain the government but also discourage political parties from making large scale crop loan waiver promises in future elections. Conventionally, state governments settled the loan dues to the cooperative banks at the rate of 20 % per annum, senior state government officials told TNIE.

In its election promise, TVK had announced a waiver of crop loans taken from cooperative societies and banks for farmers owning less than five acres of land. For landholdings larger than five acres, a 50% loan waiver was promised.

While the AIADMK also promised a waiver of agricultural loans without any ceiling, the DMK refrained from promising waiver of any category of loans in its poll manifesto. “At present, implementing TVK’s poll promise would require around Rs 15,000 crore, and the entire amount would have to be settled within 60 days from the date the loan waiver is given effect,” said a cooperatives department official.