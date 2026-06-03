Nursing student’s death: Inquiry panel completes probe, submits report

CHENNAI: The four-member inquiry committee — headed by Dr N Baskar, medical superintendent, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) — formed to probe into allegations of medical negligence in the case of a third-year nursing student who died while under treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchy, completed its inquiry and submitted a report to the government. The inquiry committee suspects that a dexamethasone injection caused the demise of the student, sources said.

According to officials, the third-year nursing student underwent elective septoplasty on May 22 and had developed ventricular arrhythmia followed by cardiomyopathy with refractory cardiogenic shock after administration of dexamethasone (8mg) injection.

Official sources said that the patient was administered a cocktail of anaesthetic drugs before the procedure. However, when dexamethasone was administered, the patient developed a severe allergic reaction, leading to the committee suspecting the drug to be the cause of her death.