Nursing student’s death: Inquiry panel completes probe, submits report

CHENNAI: The four-member inquiry committee — headed by Dr N Baskar, medical superintendent, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) — formed to probe into allegations of medical negligence in the case of a third-year nursing student who died while under treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchy, completed its inquiry and submitted a report to the government. The inquiry committee suspects that a dexamethasone injection caused the demise of the student, sources said.
According to officials, the third-year nursing student underwent elective septoplasty on May 22 and had developed ventricular arrhythmia followed by cardiomyopathy with refractory cardiogenic shock after administration of dexamethasone (8mg) injection.
Official sources said that the patient was administered a cocktail of anaesthetic drugs before the procedure. However, when dexamethasone was administered, the patient developed a severe allergic reaction, leading to the committee suspecting the drug to be the cause of her death.
However, the government is waiting for the toxicology and biopsy reports to arrive at a scientific conclusion, they added.
“Though a cocktail of drugs was given before, three patients, including the student, developed a reaction only after the dexamethasone was administered. The doctors observed the changes and immediately initiated first-aid measures.
The other two patients have recovered. Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is used also to treat allergic reactions. But it rarely causes an allergic reaction in an individual. However, the cause can be ascertained only after the relevant reports are out,” an official said.
The inquiry panel was constituted after the deceased student’s friends and family members staged a protest alleging medical negligence by those involved in her surgery.