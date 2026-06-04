Electricity Minister suspects officials' role in TNEB hard disk theft; inquiry underway

CHENNAI: Amid the controversy surrounding the alleged theft of hard disks from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters, Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Thursday said there was suspicion that a few board officials could have been involved in the incident. He said that an inquiry was underway, and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.

At least 18 hard disks containing confidential data, particularly records related to tenders, purchases and ongoing investigations, have been stolen from the Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters on Anna Salai.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat, the minister said the government was reviewing various wings of TNEB and its offices across the state, including those in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, to secure sensitive records and documents.

“Our primary intention is to ensure the safety of important documents and digital records. Police have secured a few persons in connection with the case. However, we are unable to disclose further details at this stage. Once the investigation is completed, all the facts will be made public,” he said.

Referring to the recent disciplinary action taken against officials of the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL), Nirmal Kumar said the timing of the hard disk theft had raised doubts about a possible connection.

“A few officials, including the Chief Financial Controller and the Technical Director of TNGECL, were suspended recently. In this situation, the hard disk theft has taken place. Therefore, we suspect there may be some link between the suspensions and the theft. The investigation will reveal the truth,” he said.

The minister said the government had yet to ascertain the motive behind the theft and identify those responsible.

“We do not know why the hard disks were stolen or who is behind the incident. Those involved may believe they can escape, but we are taking all necessary steps to recover the information,” he said.

He noted that efforts were underway to retrieve data through digital backups and other technical measures.

“We are confident that important records can be restored. No one involved in the offence will be spared. Strict action will be taken against all those found responsible,” he added.

Nirmal Kumar further said the State government had directed officials to compile details related to power purchase agreements, tenders, and other major transactions undertaken by the power utility over the past five years. The process was expected to be completed within the next one or two days.

Referring to the alleged transformer procurement scam during the previous administration, the minister said certain documents had already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further inquiry.