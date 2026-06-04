Madras HC orders workshop on handling kids in Pocso cases

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has directed the state government to consider formulating a coordinated state-wide sensitisation programme titled ‘Singapen Sensitisation Workshop’ for providing training to all stakeholders involved in implementation of the Pocso Act to ensure responsible and sensitive handling of child victims.

“The true success of child protection jurisprudence will not be measured solely by conviction statistics, but by whether children emerging from the justice system feel protected, heard, reassured, rehabilitated and emotionally safe. If child protection laws are implemented mechanically or insensitively, the ultimate casualty will always be the child,” Justice L Victoria Gowri observed.

She made the observations while hearing petitions filed by five persons seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against them under the Pocso Act, claiming that they were falsely implicated in the cases. While three of the cases were quashed, one petition was disposed of by staying the proceedings with a direction to the Tiruchy police and Bar Council of Kerala to inquire into the victim’s advocate.

The judge noted that in all four cases, the victims were manipulated and pressured to give false complaints. “Courts, institutions and society alike bear a collective constitutional duty to ensure that children are protected not only from sexual offences, but also from the emotional violence of fabricated accusations and irresponsible institutional processes,” the judge observed.