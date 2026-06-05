AIADMK, PMK seek probe into alleged disappearance of 18 hard disks from TNEB headquarters

CHENNAI: The alleged disappearance of 18 hard disks containing crucial data from the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with the AIADMK and PMK demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami sought a CBI probe into the issue. In a post on X, he questioned how tender-related data could have gone missing from the electricity board headquarters and alleged that the incident raised serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the hard disks.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in another post on X, said the incident was shocking as the missing devices reportedly contained data related to coal procurement, contracts and past irregularities in the power utility. He further questioned how such a theft could occur in a highly-secured government office, and suggested that the possibility of insider involvement should be examined.