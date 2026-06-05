Tamil Nadu

Committees formed to create impression of reform, says DMK MLA Senthil Balaji

Further, he questioned the law and order situation in the state, asking how a minister could be threatened.
Coimbatore North DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji.
Coimbatore North DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji.(File photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Express News Service
Updated on
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COIMBATORE: Former minister and Coimbatore North DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji criticised Electricity Minister C T R Nirmalkumar over the alleged theft of at least 18 hard disks from the TNEB headquarters, and his statement that he had been receiving threats from certain individuals. “Instead of taking concrete action against the officials concerned over the missing hard disks, the minister is trying to create a narrative of wrongdoing in the department,” Senthil Balaji said.

Further, he questioned the law and order situation in the state, asking how a minister could be threatened. “He only meets director-level officials and does not engage with next-level staff. Without such interactions, ground realities cannot be understood,” he said. He accused the minister of avoiding core responsibilities and instead forming three new committees to create an impression of reform.

Coimbatore North DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji.
Electricity Minister suspects officials' role in TNEB hard disk theft; inquiry underway
TNEB headquarters
hard disks theft