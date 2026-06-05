Madras HC seeks TVK government's stand on lighting of Karthigai Deepam

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has orally asked the new state government's stand on the Thiruparankundram Karthigai deepam row. It further extended the interim stay granted against several interim orders passed by Justice GR Swaminathan in the contempt petitions filed over the non-implementation of his order directing lighting of Karthigai Deepam on the deepathoon atop the hill.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman was hearing a batch of letters patent appeals (LPAs) filed by the Madurai collector, police and temple authorities and the Sikkandar Badusha Dargah located near the deepathoon, challenging the aforesaid orders. One of the cases, filed by the dargah, also sought a direction to transfer the matter from Justice GR Swaminathan to a different judge, alleging bias.

In the previous hearing on April 8, the judges had orally advised all stakeholders not to escalate the issue. They had also remarked that the court should not be used as a political platform after some of the counsels demanded that the matter be listed again before the Assembly election. The issue would be decided only based on legal principles and the arguments should also be advanced strictly on those lines, they had said and adjourned the matter to June 4.

When the matter was heard again on Thursday, the judges orally asked the state's stand and whether there is any difficulty in implementing the order. Keeping aside the merits of the contempt proceedings, it's a democratic country and people's sentiments should be given due importance, the judges remarked.

They adjourned the cases to June 22 for further hearing.