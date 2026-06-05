One arrested for theft of 18 hard disks from TNEB headquarters

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old technician employed by a private firm contracted by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) was arrested under BNS section 305 on Thursday for allegedly stealing 18 hard disks containing official data from the TNEB headquarters in Chennai. Police said they have recovered all 18 hard disks, and further arrests are likely.
The suspect, Gopinath of Arakkonam, has been working as a technician at the TNEB headquarters for the last 11 months, handling repair and maintenance of computer hardware and software systems.
During interrogation, Gopinath allegedly confessed that he had stolen the hard disks on May 17 from the fifth floor of the TNEB office when it was largely vacant, concealed them in a bag, and took them to Arakkonam. He later searched for buyers via Instagram and identified a private firm in Bengaluru and sold the hard disks to the firm for Rs 75,000 on May 21, police said.
Addressing reporters, Electricity Minister CTR Nirmalkumar said, “Efforts are on to ascertain the data stored in the hard disks and to retrieve them via digital backups.”
Investigators checking suspect’s call data records
“We are confident that important records can be restored. No one involved in the offence will be spared. Strict action will be taken against all those found responsible. A few persons linked to the incident were taken to Bengaluru for further investigation,” Nirmalkumar added.
The recovered hard disks have been handed over to cyber forensic experts for examination. Investigators have also collected details of contractors and others linked to procurement activities at TNEB and are examining their connections with the accused through call data records and other digital evidence.
According to police sources, the theft came to light only this week. While at least 18 hard disks were allegedly stolen, departmental authorities had lodged complaints regarding 14 missing units on June 2. Following the complaint, Chennai police formed multiple special teams to investigate the case.
After learning that Tangedco employees were looking for the missing hard disks, Gopinath feared that he would be caught and temporarily stayed at a relative’s house in Karnataka before returning to Arakkonam.
Police said several other suspects are being questioned to ascertain their role in the theft and identify additional individuals involved in the case. Probe is also under way to determine whether financial distress was the sole motive behind the theft or if there were any other reasons for the crime.