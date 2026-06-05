One arrested for theft of 18 hard disks from TNEB headquarters

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old technician employed by a private firm contracted by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) was arrested under BNS section 305 on Thursday for allegedly stealing 18 hard disks containing official data from the TNEB headquarters in Chennai. Police said they have recovered all 18 hard disks, and further arrests are likely.

The suspect, Gopinath of Arakkonam, has been working as a technician at the TNEB headquarters for the last 11 months, handling repair and maintenance of computer hardware and software systems.

During interrogation, Gopinath allegedly confessed that he had stolen the hard disks on May 17 from the fifth floor of the TNEB office when it was largely vacant, concealed them in a bag, and took them to Arakkonam. He later searched for buyers via Instagram and identified a private firm in Bengaluru and sold the hard disks to the firm for Rs 75,000 on May 21, police said.

Addressing reporters, Electricity Minister CTR Nirmalkumar said, “Efforts are on to ascertain the data stored in the hard disks and to retrieve them via digital backups.”