ASI, TN revenue dept given 30 days to file report on Thiruparankundram

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted one month to the state revenue authorities and the ASI to submit their report on the joint survey recently conducted by them at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

A bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and S Srimathy was hearing a contempt petition filed by KK Ramesh of Madurai, alleging non-compliance of an order passed by the court on February 19, 2025, directing the ASI to consider his plea to bring the above hill under the ASI’s control.

Ramesh had stated in his petition that the ASI should take control of the hill so that no one is allowed to climb it without its permission. He had also wanted directions to protect the temples on the hill and ensure the removal of debris around.

In the previous hearing, the deputy solicitor general had contended that Ramesh’s representation cannot be disposed of unless a joint survey of the hill is conducted but alleged that the revenue authorities were not cooperating. Hence, the bench had directed the Madurai collector to ensure cooperation of the authorities, adding that the survey should be completed by the end of May.

When the case was heard again on Friday, the government counsels informed that the survey was completed but the report is yet to be prepared, following which the case was adjourned for a month.