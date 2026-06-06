BJP leaders extend wishes to Annamalai on the launch of his new party

CHENNAI: Several young BJP leaders, including Vinoj P Selvam, SG Suryah and Amar Prasad Reddy, wished K Annamalai on the launch of his new political movement, while reaffirming their commitment to the BJP. Describing Annamalai as a leader who had guided them,

Vinoj said he was extending his wishes to him as a BJP worker. “Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning the dreams I had for India into reality. My dream for the nation is even bigger. To realise it, capable leaders will continue to emerge from the BJP, and I have a great responsibility to work on the ground and strengthen their hands,” he said.

In a separate message, Vinoj said his affection and respect for Annamalai as a brother would remain unchanged, but stressed that there could be no compromise in the path he had chosen with the belief that the nation comes first.

Amar Prasad Reddy, in a video message, congratulated Annamalai on launching the movement and said he should be appreciated for personally meeting BJP leaders in Delhi and explaining the reasons behind his decision before parting ways with the party on amicable terms. Meanwhile, the BJP also witnessed a spate of resignations following Annamalai’s exit, including office-bearers from its youth wing and district-level functionaries.