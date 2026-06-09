CBI books TN officials in Rs 397 crore transformer scam

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the then officials of the Tender Inviting Authority and the Tender Scrutiny Committee of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), other public servants, and private persons/contractors in the alleged Rs 397 crore tender irregularities in the procurement of transformers for Tangedco during 2021-23.

The case was registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch, Chennai, on Saturday following a Madras High Court order passed in April directing the CBI to conduct de novo probe into the complaints lodged by the petitioners. The court directed the state government, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation, and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to “extend full cooperation” to the CBI in the probe and directed the DVAC to hand over all documents to the central agency within two weeks.

Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, filed the petition in 2024 seeking registration of FIR by DVAC alleging irregularities to the tune of Rs 397 crore in the purchase of 45,800 transformers for Rs 1,182.88 crore during 2021-23, when DMK minister V Senthil Balaji was holding the electricity portfolio.