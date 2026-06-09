Plea in SC seeks CBI probe against TVK's Bussy Anand, ex-AIADMK MLAs over alleged horse-trading

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into allegations of horse-trading involving Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand, also known as Bussy Anand, and four former AIADMK MLAs who joined the ruling party after resigning from the Assembly, allegedly aiding the formation of the C Joseph Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu.

The petition, filed by M Srinivasan through advocate Achintya Tiwari, seeks directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a case against Anand and former AIADMK legislators K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram). The four MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK on May 25 and 26.

The petitioner has also sought a direction from the court asking the CBI to complete its investigation and submit a report within a timeframe fixed by the Supreme Court.

It prayed to the court to exercise the plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to frame specific rules for preventing horse-trading after elections with regard to candidates who have either been disqualified by the Speaker or those who have resigned from the Assembly without any valid, material and justifiable reason.