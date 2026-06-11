CB-CID to seek custody of two suspects in TNEB hard disk theft

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has commenced its probe into the theft of hard disks containing data related to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), with Superintendent of Police BH Sajitha leading the investigation. The agency is set to seek police custody of the two arrested persons.

The investigation was transferred to the CB-CID on Monday. While the Chennai city police had earlier arrested S Gopinath (31), a contract employee involved in computer maintenance work, and Murali Manohar (32), a Bengaluru-based businessman who allegedly purchased the hard disks, subsequent verification revealed the seized hard disks did not match those reported to be missing.

The case stems from a complaint lodged on May 29 alleging 34 hard disks containing records related to transformer, solar and coal procurement tenders had gone missing from the board’s headquarters.

Following the transfer of the case, a CB-CID team comprising three deputy superintendents of police has been formed. Another senior officer has been assigned to separately examine the tender-related aspects of the case.