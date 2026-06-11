Sexual remarks on BJP functionary Alisha Abdullah: YouTuber Mukthar Ahmed arrested in Karnataka

CHENNAI: Days after the arrest of political commentator Tiruchy Suriya, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Cyber Crime Wing, on Tuesday, arrested Mukthar Ahmed (48), a resident of Sathuvachari in Vellore, from Mandya in Karnataka for allegedly publishing defamatory and sexually explicit content targeting a woman BJP functionary and her newborn twins on a YouTube channel.

In her complaint to Chennai police commissioner on June 3, BJP leader Alisha Abdullah alleged a video uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘MY INDIA 24x7’ contained obscene, derogatory and sexually coloured remarks about her and her recently born twin children.

Earlier, the police had arrested Tiruchy Suriya (33), son of DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva, on June 4.

Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail applications filed by Mukthar came up for hearing in the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

The judge closed the application when the state counsel submitted that Mukthar had been arrested by the police.