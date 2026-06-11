Take action against officials delaying probe into fake degree: Madras HC to DVAC

MADURAI: Lamenting that money power and influence have spoiled society and even educational institutions have become rotten to the core, threatening to collapse the faith of the common man in the system, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to ensure that the investigation into issuance of fake degree certificates to candidates by the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) reaches its logical end.

The DVAC should also probe similar issues in other universities and initiate action against the candidates and officials involved, without any further delay, the court said, adding that the role played by the study centres of the universities should also be looked into. Further, the court directed the universities to cancel degrees of candidates who engaged in the fraudulent activity.

Noting that the investigation faced huge delay due to non-cooperation of the varsities in providing the required documents, the judges told DVAC to initiate criminal prosecution under Section 238 of the BNS against officials concerned.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and B Pugalendhi issued the directions on June 5, while temporarily closing a contempt petition filed by G Sakthi Rao of Madurai over non-compliance of a judgment passed by the Court on March 22, 2021 that only candidates who studied in Tamil medium should be considered eligible for PSTM (Persons Studied in Tamil Medium) reservation.