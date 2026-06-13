DVAC to restart probe against former minister R Vaithilingam

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday told the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai that it would reinvestigate the Rs 27.9 crore bribery case against former minister and DMK MLA R Vaithilingam.

Several opposition parties, including BJP and AIADMK, had heavily criticised the then DMK government for “washing machine” politics after the DVAC sought to close the case shortly after Vaithilingam joined DMK in January 2026.

The case pertains to an FIR registered against Vaithilingam for allegedly accepting the bribe from a private housing promoter in exchange for planning permission to raise additional housing units at a site in Perungalathur.

The alleged bribe was paid when he was serving as the housing minister between 2011 and 2016 in the AIADMK government led by former CM J Jayalalithaa.