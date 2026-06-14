TVK govt copying BJP’s playbook, says Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the TVK government, accusing it of functioning like the BJP. The former chief minister also pointed out that the ruling party inducted AIADMK legislators into its fold. “If he is taking members from a force he calls weak, what does that say about his own strength?” Stalin asked. He was addressing a meeting of DMK Women’s Wing and Women Volunteers Wing functionaries.

“He first got AIADMK MLAs to vote in support of the TVK government to safeguard his administration. He then made them resign and inducted them into his own party the very next moment. When you see such developments, what comes to your mind? Chief Minister Vijay is doing exactly what the BJP does in other states. In other words, he is functioning like a photocopy of BJP. The parties that extended support to him when he sought help are now finding themselves in an embarrassing position when questioned about these developments,” Stalin added.