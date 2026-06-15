Manamadurai custodial death: Madras HC orders kin to receive body by evening

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday (June 15) directed the father of R Aakash, the Manamadurai youth who died allegedly due to custodial torture on March 8, to receive his body which has been kept in the mortuary of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for the past three months, by 5 pm today.

Justice L Victoria Gowri gave the direction after a petition filed by Aakash's father A Rajesh Kannan, was listed today under the caption 'for being mentioned'.

The petition, which had sought a series of directions including CBCID probe, Rs 50 lakh compensation, preservation of CCTV footage, etc, had been disposed of on June 10 by directing the CBCID investigation officer to conclude the investigation and file final report as expeditiously as possible.

When the case was again taken up on Monday, the government counsel contended that Aakash's body was in a very decomposed state and the doctors were unable to enter the mortuary due to risk of contamination. They sought a direction to the police to dispose of the body as per statute.

However, an advocate appearing on behalf of Aakash's family claimed on Monday that he has been recently engaged by the family members to argue in the case and sought leave to place his arguments.

Justice Gowri pointed out that though the court had extensively heard Kannan's petition and passed several directions in his favour, and even facilitated the family members to continue their protests peacefully in Manamadurai, they have failed to receive Aakash's body despite specific instructions from the court in the past.