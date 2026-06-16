14 months after launch, 90% of CM pharmacies not in pink of health in TN

CHENNAI: This financial reality of the government’s medical welfare scheme could be a bitter pill to swallow.

Nearly 14 months after their launch, a majority of the 1,000 Muthalvar Marunthagam (Chief Minister Pharmacies) operated by the Cooperation department are incurring financial losses. While only about 10% of the outlets are earning marginal profits, the remaining 90% are struggling to generate enough revenue to cover their monthly operating expenses.

Despite offering generic medicines at discounts of 20% to 80% and other medicines at prices 15% to 20% below prevailing market rates, the pharmacies have failed to attract a steady customer base. This trend is evident not only in Chennai but also in district headquarters and other parts of the state. Stakeholders have called for a revamp of the scheme, suggesting that the pharmacies be integrated with mini-clinics or hospitals so they can serve more patients and improve their financial sustainability.

Officials from the Cooperation department said that the union government’s Jan Aushadhi pharmacies became profitable only after seven years of operation. “It takes time for people to recognise the benefits of such pharmacies. We are also relocating outlets based on public patronage, and the scheme is currently being implemented across the state,” an official said.