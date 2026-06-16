AIADMK truce comes undone as faction leaders trade barbs again

CHENNAI: Three weeks after rival factions in the AIADMK announced a truce, the party’s internal turmoil deepened on Monday as senior leaders exchanged charges and counter-charges over the leadership style of general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, his handling of the party’s electoral setbacks and alleged moves to induct his son, P Mithun Kumar, into politics.

Palaniswami loyalist Agri S S Krishnamurthy strongly rebutted former minister C Ve Shanmugam’s allegations and accused him of attempting to sow confusion within the party.

Taking a cue from Shanmugam, another ex-minister, C Vijaya Baskar, also made a post online attacking Palaniswami, criticising his style of expelling party functionaries for questioning the leadership.

“A leadership that treats sincere cadre working for the party as adversaries, and a style of politics that views questioning as a crime, cannot lead the party to victory. History will not remember how many people were expelled; it will remember how many were brought together and how many elections were won,” Vijaya Baskar said.

Meanwhile, in yet another development, AIADMK IT Wing secretary Raj Satyen said, “Efforts are being made to drag non-political individuals, including the general secretary’s family members, into political debates and build a narrative against the party. It would be wrong to discuss such issues, whatever may have been the occasion.”