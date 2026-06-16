BJP slams TN Govt over rise in sexual crimes against women, girls; to hold protest on June 18

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday slammed the ruling TVK government over the alleged rise in sexual crimes against women and girls, sayinf that fear and insecurity had gripped the state.

State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that five girls were sexually assaulted in different incidents across Tamil Nadu on a single day, and accused the government of failing to ensure women’s safety.

Referring to the death of a three-year-old girl following an alleged sexual assault near Gummidipoondi, Nagenthran said people who voted for the TVK expecting change were now living in fear amid increasing crimes against women and children.

A 19-year-old migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested in connection with the Gummidipoondi case.

In a post on X, Nagenthran reiterated his charge that five children were sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu on the same day.

He later announced that the BJP would stage a massive protest in Chennai on June 18 under his leadership, demanding stronger measures to curb sexual crimes and ensure the safety of women and girls in the state.